Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of BMW Industries Ltd, Career Point Ltd, Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd, EMS Ltd, Esab India Ltd, Goldiam International Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Indag Rubber Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd, Sharat Industries Ltd, Uniparts India Ltd, Xtglobal Infotech Ltd, Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, and Avantel Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens today.
The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, buy back, bonus issue, and stock split for its eligible shareholders.
Also Read: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 24
Interim Dividends
Power Finance Corporation: PFC has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share. The company reported a nearly 27% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹6,628.17 crore in the July-September quarter compared to a year ago. Its total income rose to ₹22,403.69 crore in the quarter from ₹19,344.39 crore in the same period a year ago.
Natco Pharma: Natco has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per share. Natco Pharma reported an over six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹369 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023. Its consolidated total revenue rose to ₹1,061 crore for the period under review, as compared with ₹453 crore in the year-ago period.
Also Read: Nifty 50, Sensex on November 24: What to expect in trade today
Manappuram Finance: Manappuram has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.85 per share. The NBFC reported a 37% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹561 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. Its total income rose to ₹2,174 crore in the July-September quarter from ₹1,714 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.
BMW Industries Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.22 per share.
Career Point Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share.
Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share.
EMS Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share.
Esab India Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹32 per share.
Goldiam International Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.20 per share.
GPT Infraprojects Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share.
Indag Rubber Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.90 per share.
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹28 per share.
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.30 per share.
Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.49 per share.
Sharat Industries Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.25 per share.
Uniparts India Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹8 per share.
Xtglobal Infotech Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share.
Buy Back
Tata Consultancy Services: TCS has declared a buy back of shares. For the second quarter ended 30 September 2023, TCS reported an 8.7% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹11,342 crore. The IT company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹59,692 crores during the September quarter from ₹55,309 crore in Q2FY23, a year-on-year jump of nearly 8%.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: GNVFC has declared a buy back of shares. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. reported a decline in net profit for the second quarter, amid a fall in operational revenue. The company’s net profit fell by 23.5% year-on-year to ₹182 crore in the quarter ended September.
Bonus Issue
Avantel Ltd has declared a bonus issue of 2:1.
Stock Split
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd has declared stock split from ₹50 per share to ₹10 per share.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.