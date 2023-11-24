The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, buy back, bonus issue, and stock split for its eligible shareholders.

Interim Dividends Power Finance Corporation: PFC has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share. The company reported a nearly 27% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹6,628.17 crore in the July-September quarter compared to a year ago. Its total income rose to ₹22,403.69 crore in the quarter from ₹19,344.39 crore in the same period a year ago.

Natco Pharma: Natco has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per share. Natco Pharma reported an over six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹369 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023. Its consolidated total revenue rose to ₹1,061 crore for the period under review, as compared with ₹453 crore in the year-ago period.

Manappuram Finance: Manappuram has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.85 per share. The NBFC reported a 37% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹561 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. Its total income rose to ₹2,174 crore in the July-September quarter from ₹1,714 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

BMW Industries Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.22 per share.

Career Point Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share.

EMS Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share.

Esab India Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹32 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goldiam International Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.20 per share.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share.

Indag Rubber Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.90 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹28 per share.

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.30 per share.

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.49 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharat Industries Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.25 per share.

Uniparts India Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹8 per share.

Xtglobal Infotech Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Buy Back Tata Consultancy Services: TCS has declared a buy back of shares. For the second quarter ended 30 September 2023, TCS reported an 8.7% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹11,342 crore. The IT company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹59,692 crores during the September quarter from ₹55,309 crore in Q2FY23, a year-on-year jump of nearly 8%.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: GNVFC has declared a buy back of shares. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. reported a decline in net profit for the second quarter, amid a fall in operational revenue. The company’s net profit fell by 23.5% year-on-year to ₹182 crore in the quarter ended September.

Bonus Issue Avantel Ltd has declared a bonus issue of 2:1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Split Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd has declared stock split from ₹50 per share to ₹10 per share.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.