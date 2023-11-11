Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies will trade ex-dividend in the coming week including Power Grid Corporation of India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), United Spirits, MRF, among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, November 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Additionally, shares of Atal Realtech Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2 on November 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: Here we list out details in regard to the some of the dividend stocks:

REC Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 13.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IGL: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 15.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd (CONCOR): The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 16.

Power Grid Corp: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IRCTC: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 17.

MRF Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 17.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd: The company declared an final dividend of ₹105. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

R R Kabel Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 17.

United Spirits: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 17.

FULL LIST: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, November 13: ELPRO International Ltd, REC Ltd, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd, WPIL Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 15: CFF Fluid Control Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Emami Ltd, IGL, Indian Toners & Developers Ltd, PDS Ltd, SAT Industries Ltd, Steelcast Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, November 16:Bayer Cropscience Ltd, Cigniti Technologies Ltd, CONCOR, MSTC Ltd, Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd, Saksoft Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, November 17:Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Axita Cotton Ltd, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd, IFL Enterprises Ltd, IRCTC, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, MRF Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Nile Ltd, Page Industries, Panama Petrochem Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Ram Ratna Wires Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Shradha AI Technologies Ltd, Stylam Industries Limited, United Spirits Ltd, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd, Yug Decor Ltd.

Other Corporate Action: Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT: Income Distribution RITES on November 13Dev Labtech Venture Ltd: E.G.M. on November 13Galactico Corporate Services Ltd: E.G.M. on November 13Power Grid Infrastructure Investment Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on November 13Capital Trade Links Ltd: E.G.M. on November 15TCM Ltd: E.G.M. on November 15Cube Highways Trust - Income Distribution (InvIT) on November 16

