Dividend Stocks: PowerGrid Corporation, Westlife Foodworld among 7 stocks to trade ex-dividend today - August 81 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST
A total of seven stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the price of an equity share adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout.
Shares of PowerGrid Corporation Of India Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd, among four other companies will be in focus on Tuesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started