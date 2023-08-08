comScore
Dividend Stocks: PowerGrid Corporation, Westlife Foodworld among 7 stocks to trade ex-dividend today - August 8
Dividend Stocks: PowerGrid Corporation, Westlife Foodworld among 7 stocks to trade ex-dividend today - August 8

 1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

A total of seven stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the price of an equity share adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout.

Shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date are eligible to receive dividend payments.
Shareholders whose names appear on the company’s list by the end of the record date are eligible to receive dividend payments.

Shares of PowerGrid Corporation Of India Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd, among four other companies will be in focus on Tuesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

A total of seven stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the price of an equity share adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. 

Ex-dividend is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which simply means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Shareholders whose names appear on the company’s list by the end of the record date are eligible to receive dividend payments.

Here is a list of dividend stocks today:

Archit Organosys Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd, Shalby Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd will trade ex-dividend today.

PowerGrid Corporation of India: The state-run company has declared a final dividend of 4.75 per share. It will trade ex-dividend today, on August 8.

Castrol Ltd: The company has declared an interim dividend of 3.00 per share. It will trade ex-dividend today and the record date for the dividend is also today.

Westlife Foodworld: The operator of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India has declared an interim dividend of 3.45 per equity share. It will also trade ex-dividend today.

Archit Organosys Ltd: The company turns ex-dividend today. It has declared a final dividend of 0.50 per share.

Shalby Ltd: The stock trades ex-dividend today and the company has announced a final dividend of 1.20 per share.

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd: The company has declared an interim dividend of 2.50 per equity share. It turns ex-dividend today.

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST
