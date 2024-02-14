Dividend stocks: Procter & Gamble Health, Sumitomo Chemical, Minda Corp among 7 stocks to trade ex-dividend
Procter & Gamble Health has declared an interim dividend of ₹50.00 per equity share and a special dividend of ₹150.00 per equity share, Sumitomo Chemical India has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, and HIL Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 14 (Wednesday).
