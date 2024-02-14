Dividend stocks: Shares of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, and HIL Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 14 (Wednesday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 7 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 14.

Interim Dividend Procter & Gamble Health: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹50.00 per equity share and a special dividend of ₹150.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Procter & Gamble Health said: “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on February 6, 2024, have declared an interim dividend of Rs. 200 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each for Company’s Financial Year 2023-24 (including one-time special dividend of Rs. 150 per share)."

Sumitomo Chemical India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Sumitomo Chemical India said: “We wish to inform you that at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on Thursday, 1st February, 2024, the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend in the form of Special Dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 of ₹5 per equity share on 499,145,736 equity shares of ₹10 each which will be paid on or after Tuesday, the 20 February, 2024."

Minda Corporation: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Minda Corporation said the Board of Directors approved "Declaration of Interim dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 0.50/- per equity share on 239,079,428 equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each."

Archean Chemical Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share.

Dhanuka Agritech: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹8.00 per equity share.

Goodluck India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

HIL: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹15.00 per equity share.

Shares of the 7 companies will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

