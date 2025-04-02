Dividend stocks: RailTel, MSTC, ADC India Communications shares to trade ex-dividend today

RailTel Corporation of India, MSTC and ADC India Communications shares will remain in focus as these stocks will trade ex-dividend today, Wednesday, April 2, following their corporate announcements.

According to the data available on BSE, shares of RailTel Corporation of India, MSTC and ADC India Communications will trade ex-dividend, while shares of Capital Trade Links and Ranjeet Mechatronics will trade ex-date for the bonus issue.

The ex-dividend date is the date on which a stock begins trading without the value of its upcoming dividend. Investors who purchase the stock before this date qualify to receive the next dividend payment.

Dividends are paid to all shareholders whose names are recorded in the company’s shareholder register as of the record date.

Here’s a look at stocks trading ex-dividend today:

RailTel Corporation of India State-run RailTel Corporation of India has announced an interim dividend of ₹1 per share. RailTel shares will trade ex-dividend for today. RailTel dividend record date is also April 2.

RailTel Corporation had last issued an interim dividend of ₹1 on November 6, 2024.

MSTC MSTC has also announced an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share. MSTC stock turns ex-date for dividend today, while the dividend record date is also today, April 2.

The company had last issued an interim dividend of ₹32 per share to its shareholders on 14 February 2025.

ADC India Communications Telecom equipment provider ADC India Communications has announced an interim dividend of ₹25 per share for its shareholders. ADC India Communications dividend record date has been set as on April 2.

ADC India had last issued a Special Dividend of ₹25 to its shareholders on 2 August 2024.