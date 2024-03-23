Dividend Stocks: REC, SBI Cards & Payments, CRISIL, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list
Dividend Stocks: Several companies such as Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, REC, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of some companies such as SBI Cards and Payment Services, CRISIL Ltd, REC, among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Tuesday, March 26. Along with these, some other firms will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus, according to data on the BSE.
