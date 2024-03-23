Dividend Stocks: Shares of some companies such as SBI Cards and Payment Services, CRISIL Ltd, REC , among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Tuesday, March 26. Along with these, some other firms will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus, according to data on the BSE .

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, March 28:

Aditya Vision Ltd: The company declared a special dividend of ₹5.1.

CRISIL Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹28.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹28.

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2.

REC Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4.5.

R Systems International Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹6.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5.

Standard Industries Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.5.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.1.



The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:

United Van Der Horst Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on March 26.

Dhatre Udyog Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on March 28.

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on March 28.

Persistent Systems Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on March 28.

A stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

However, the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value. The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 ( denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). This means for every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.



Other Corporate Action:



Garware Technical Fibres Ltd: Buy Back of Shares on March 26

Markobenz Ventures Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on March 27

Spectrum Foods Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on March 27

KMG Milk Food Ltd: E.G.M. on March 28

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 6:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on March 28.

Relson India Ltd: E.G.M. on March 28

Thakkers Group Ltd: E.G.M. on March 28

