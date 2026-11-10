Dividend Stocks Record Date Alert 12 Nov Thursday: Bayer CropScience, HUL, ONGC, more; full list | Amount, key dates

Dividend Stocks: Investors looking to earn dividend income have one final opportunity to buy shares of 13 companies that are set to trade ex-dividend on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Tomorrow, Wednesday, November 11, is the last day to buy these dividend stocks to become eligible for the upcoming payouts. The companies have announced dividends ranging from ₹0.05 to ₹90 per share, with several payments scheduled to reach eligible shareholders before the end of November or in early December.

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The upcoming dividend payouts cover companies across multiple sectors, including FMCG, agrochemicals, energy, infrastructure and healthcare. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must purchase shares by November 11 to qualify for the dividends, as November 12 is the record date. Shareholders whose names appear in the company's records on the specified date will be eligible to receive the declared payouts.

13 dividend stocks turning ex-dividend on November 12 Here is a look at the dividend announcements, indicative yields, record dates, payment timelines and previous payout history of the companies.

1. Bayer CropScience: ₹90 dividend

Bayer CropScience has declared an interim dividend of ₹90 per equity share for FY27, equivalent to a 900% payout on its ₹10 face value. At the reference share price of ₹3,246, the indicative dividend yield works out to approximately 2.77%. The record date is November 12, while the dividend is scheduled to be paid on or before November 30, 2026. The company had distributed ₹150 per share in FY26 and ₹125 in FY25.

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2. Godfrey Phillips India: ₹10 dividend

Godfrey Phillips India has announced an interim dividend of ₹10 per share for FY27. At a reference price of ₹1,772, the indicative yield is approximately 0.56%. The record date is November 12, with payment scheduled on or before December 4, 2026. The company has maintained a dividend-paying record for 20 consecutive years, distributing ₹50 per share in FY26. Its dividend payout has grown at a five-year CAGR of 44.3%.

3. Hindustan Unilever: ₹19 dividend

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has declared an interim dividend of ₹19 per equity share, representing a 1,900% payout on its ₹1 face value. At ₹1,990.30, the indicative yield is around 0.95%, while its trailing 12-month dividend yield is approximately 2.07%. The record date is November 12, and payment is scheduled for November 25, 2026. HUL paid aggregate dividends of ₹41 per share in FY26 and ₹43 in FY25.

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4. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: ₹8 dividend

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has announced its first interim dividend of ₹8 per share for FY27, equivalent to a 160% payout on its ₹5 face value. At a reference price of ₹232, the indicative yield is approximately 3.45%, while its trailing 12-month yield stands at 5.67%. The record date is November 12. Payment is expected within 30 days of the declaration. ONGC distributed ₹7.25 per share through interim and final dividends in FY26.

5. Gujarat Pipavav Port: ₹3 dividend

Gujarat Pipavav Port has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share. At a reference market price of ₹180, the indicative yield is 1.67%. The record date is November 12, with electronic payments expected by early December. The company has a history of regular semi-annual dividend distributions.

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6. Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys: ₹ 5 dividend Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys (IMFA) has announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per share. Based on a reference price of ₹590, the indicative yield is approximately 0.85%. The record date is November 12, with payment expected within three to four weeks. Its dividend distribution history has varied with the cyclical performance of the ferroalloys business.

7. Insecticides India: ₹ 5 dividend Insecticides India has declared a dividend of ₹5 per share. At a reference share price of ₹680, the indicative yield is around 0.74%. The record date is November 12, and payment is expected by early December. The company has historically followed a relatively conservative dividend distribution approach.

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8. GPT Healthcare: ₹ 1 dividend GPT Healthcare has approved an interim dividend of ₹1 per share. At a reference price of ₹155, the indicative yield is approximately 0.65%. The record date is November 12, with payment expected within the statutory 30-day period.

9. IRB Infrastructure Developers: ₹ 0.05 dividend IRB Infrastructure Developers has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share. Based on a reference price of ₹52, the indicative yield is approximately 0.10%. The record date is November 12, and payment is expected within the prescribed statutory period. The company has a history of relatively small, recurring dividend distributions.

10. NLC India: ₹ 1.50 dividend NLC India has announced an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share for FY27. At a reference price of ₹237.55, the indicative yield is approximately 0.63%. The record date is November 12, with payment to be processed in accordance with the company's statutory schedule. The state-owned power company has regularly distributed dividends to shareholders.

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11. Safari Industries India: ₹ 2 dividend Safari Industries India has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per share. At a reference price of ₹2,150, the indicative yield is approximately 0.09%. The record date is November 12, and payment is expected by early December. The company has historically combined moderate cash dividends with periodic corporate actions such as stock splits and bonus issues.

12. Taparia Tools: ₹ 40 dividend Taparia Tools has announced an interim dividend of ₹40 per share. The record date is November 12, with payment expected within the standard 30-day cycle. The stock has an unusually low quoted market price, reportedly around ₹5-10, because of its limited public float and trading charateristics. This makes conventional dividend-yield comparisons potentially misleading; investors should not interpret the nominal payout as a reliable measure of the return available at which they can actually buy shares.

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13. Gaja Alternative Asset Management: ₹ 0.50 dividend Gaja Alternative Asset Management has approved an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share. At a reference market price of ₹45, the indicative yield is approximately 1.11%. The record date is November 12, with payments expected to be completed by early December.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.