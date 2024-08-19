Dividend stocks: Reliance Industries, Man Infraconstruction among 4 stocks to trade ex-dividend on August 19

  • Reliance Industries declared a final dividend of 10.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024 and Man Infraconstruction declared an interim dividend of 0.45 per equity share.

Published19 Aug 2024, 06:16 AM IST
Dr.Agarwals Eye Hospital had declared a final dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024.
Dr.Agarwals Eye Hospital had declared a final dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024. MINT

Dividend stocks: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd, Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, and Dr.Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on August 19, Monday.

The Board of Directors of these four companies had declared interim and final dividends for their eligible shareholders.

These companies fixed August 19 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues.

 

Ex-dividend date

Shares of the four companies will trade ex-dividend on Monday (August 19).

Dividends

Reliance Industries: The company had declared a final dividend of 10.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Reliance Industries said it has fixed “Monday, August 19, 2024 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM.”

Man Infraconstruction: The company had declared an interim dividend of 0.45 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Man Infraconstruction said the Board of Directors “Declared First Interim Dividend of Rs.0.45 per equity share (i.e. 22.5°/o) on 37,12,50,405 Equity Shares having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders for the said First Interim Dividend has been fixed as Monday, 19th August, 2024 and the said dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on Friday, 30th August, 2024.”

Action Construction Equipment: The company had declared a final dividend of 2.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Action Construction Equipment said the Board of Directors “Recommended the Dividend @ 100% i.e. Rs. 2.00 per equity share of Rs.2 each for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.”

Dr.Agarwals Eye Hospital: The company had declared a final dividend of 2.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

