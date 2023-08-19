Dividend Stocks: Reliance Industries, Oil India, ICICI Securities others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 06:56 PM IST
The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.
Shares of several companies including Reliance Industries, Oil India, ICICI Securities, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, RailTel Corporation, among many others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, August 21.
