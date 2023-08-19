Shares of several companies including Reliance Industries, Oil India, ICICI Securities, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, RailTel Corporation, among many others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, August 21.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Additionally, shares of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd will trade ex-bonus on August 22. Focus Business Solution Ltd will trade ex-bonus on August 23. FDC Ltd, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, KRBL Ltd, and Piramal Enterprises will declare a buy back of shares on August 25.



The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the next week:

Here we list out details in regard to the some of the dividend stocks:

Reliance Industries: The company declared a final dividend of ₹9. Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 21.

ICICI Securities: The company declared a final dividend of ₹9.25. Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 21.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹15. Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 24.

Railtel Corporation Of India Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.05. Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 24.

Oil India: The company declared a final dividend of ₹5.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 25.

FULL LIST:



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, August 21:

A-1 Acid Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd, Finolex Industries, ITD Cementation India Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd, Kriti Nutrients Ltd, Linc Ltd, Reliance Industries, Stovec Industries Ltd, Tamboli Capital, Transpek Industry Ltd, UNI Abex Alloy Products Ltd, Vascon Engineers Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, August 22:

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd, Dreamfolks Services Ltd, ICICI Securities, KPI Green Energy, Karnataka Bank, Manaksia Aluminium Company, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd, NATCO Pharma, NHPC, Panama Petrochem, SUBROS Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Tyche Industries Ltd, Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd.



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, August 23:

Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Capri Global Capital Limited, Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd, HB Portfolio Ltd, International Combustion (India) Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Permanent Magnets Ltd



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, August 24:

Agi Greenpac Ltd, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, HEG Ltd, Mayur Uniquoters Ltd, Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd, Railtel Corporation Of India Ltd, Satia Industries Ltd, Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd.



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, August 25:

ABB India, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd, Ecoplast Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, GIC Housing Finance Ltd, Gujarat Hotels Ltd, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd, International Travel House Ltd, KRBL Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Munjal Auto Industries Ltd, NCC Limited, NDL Ventures Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd, Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd, Oil India, Panchsheel Organics Ltd, Salzer Electronics Ltd, Seamec Ltd, Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd, Sudarshan Pharma Industries, Surya Roshni Ltd, Suyog Telematics Ltd, United Drilling Tools Ltd, V.S.T.Tillers Tractors Ltd

