Dividend stocks: Reliance, 14 other dividend paying stocks to trade ex-dividend today1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:48 AM IST
The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.
Reliance Industries shares will be among 15 stocks that will trade ex-dividend today, i.e, August 21, Monday. The other stocks to trade ex-dividend today include Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Finolex Industries, ITD Cementation India, among others.
