Reliance Industries shares will be among 15 stocks that will trade ex-dividend today, i.e, August 21, Monday. The other stocks to trade ex-dividend today include Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Finolex Industries, ITD Cementation India, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

All shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date will only be eligible for dividend payments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the next week:

Here we list out details in regard to the some of the dividend stocks: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL): RIL shares will trade ex-dividend today. The billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom conglomerate had announced a final dividend of ₹9 per share.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹3 per share, The stock turns ex-dividend today.

Finolex Industries: The PVC pipes manufacturer had announced a dividend of ₹1.5 per equity share. Shares of Finolex Industries will also trade ex-dividend today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ITD Cementation India: The shares of ITD Cementation India will trade ex-dividend today. The company had declared a dividend of ₹0.75 per share.

Vascon Engineers: The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹0.25 per share. It trades ex-dividend today.