Dividend Stocks: RITES, Karur Vysya Bank, among 7 stocks to trade ex-dividend today - August 71 min read 07 Aug 2023, 08:42 AM IST
A total of seven stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the price of an equity share adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout.
Shares of Gabriel India, Karur Vyasya Bank, Navneet Education, RITES Ltd, and three others will be in focus on Monday as they will trade ex-dividend today.
