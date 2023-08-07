Shares of Gabriel India , Karur Vyasya Bank, Navneet Education , RITES Ltd, and three others will be in focus on Monday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

A total of seven stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the price of an equity share adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout.

Ex-dividend is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which simply means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Only those shareholders are eligible to receive dividend payments whose names appear on the company’s list by the end of the record date.

Also Read: Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — August 7

Here is a list of dividend stocks today:

Gabriel India Ltd: The automotive component manufacturer has declared a final dividend of ₹1.65 per equity share. The stock turns ex-dividend today.

Karur Vysya Bank: The bank has announced a dividend of ₹2 per share. Karur Vysya Bank shares will trade ex-dividend today. Meanwhile, the lender has informed BSE that its 104th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on August 23, 2023.

National Fittings: The grooved couplings and fittings manufacturer has declared a dividend of ₹1.5 per share.

Navneet Education: Navneet Education, the book publishing company, will trade ex-dividend today. The company has announced a dividend of ₹2.6 per share.

Also Read: Nifty predictions August 7: Index may face resistance at 19,600; Bank Nifty needs to hold above support level of 44,500

RITES Ltd: RITES share price will trade ex-dividend today. The railway PSU has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.75 per equity share. The record date for the payment of dividend is also today, August 7.

Saksoft: The software services company has declared a final dividend of ₹0.35 per share.

Shreeji Translogistics: The supply chain solutions provider announced a final dividend of ₹0.20 per share. The stock turns ex-dividend today and the record date for the dividend payment is also today, August 7.

Catch Live Market Updates here

SAKSOFT More Information

GABRIEL INDIA More Information

KARUR VYSYA BANK More Information

NATIONAL FITTINGS More Information

NAVNEET EDUCATION More Information

SHREEJI TRANSLOGISTICS More Information