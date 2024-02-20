Dividend stocks : Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Coal India Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, MSTC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd, Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Majestic Auto Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Refex Industries Limited, TCI Express Ltd, and Choice International Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 20 (Tuesday).

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and bonus issue for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 15 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 20.

Dividend stocks

SAIL dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share.

Coal India dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.25 per equity share.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.00 per equity share.

MSTC dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share.

Power Finance Corporation dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share.

Aurobindo Pharma dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share.

Hindustan Aeronautics dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹22.00 per equity share.

Centum Electronics dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

Amrutanjan Health Care dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share.

Hikal dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.60 per equity share.

Majestic Auto dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹15.00 per equity share.

Precision Wires India dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.30 per equity share.

Refex Industries dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share.

TCI Express dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

Shares of these 14 companies will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday

Bonus shares

Choice International: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Shares of Choice International will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday.

