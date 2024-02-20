Dividend stocks: SAIL, Coal India, Apollo Hospitals, MSTC among 14 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stocks: SAIL has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share, Coal India has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.25 per share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Coal India Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, MSTC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd, Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Majestic Auto Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Refex Industries Limited, TCI Express Ltd, and Choice International Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 20 (Tuesday).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started