Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend stocks: SAIL, Coal India, Apollo Hospitals, MSTC among 14 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend stocks: SAIL, Coal India, Apollo Hospitals, MSTC among 14 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Livemint

Dividend stocks: SAIL has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share, Coal India has declared an interim dividend of 5.25 per share

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has declared an interim dividend of 6.00 per equity share.

Dividend stocks: Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Coal India Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, MSTC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd, Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Majestic Auto Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Refex Industries Limited, TCI Express Ltd, and Choice International Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 20 (Tuesday).

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and bonus issue for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 15 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 20.

Dividend stocks

SAIL dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of 1.00 per equity share.

Coal India dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of 5.25 per equity share.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of 6.00 per equity share.

MSTC dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of 5.00 per equity share.

Power Finance Corporation dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of 3.50 per equity share.

Aurobindo Pharma dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of 1.50 per equity share.

Hindustan Aeronautics dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of 22.00 per equity share.

Centum Electronics dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of 3.00 per equity share.

Amrutanjan Health Care dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of 1.00 per equity share.

Hikal dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of 0.60 per equity share.

Majestic Auto dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of 15.00 per equity share.

Precision Wires India dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of 0.30 per equity share.

Refex Industries dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of 0.50 per equity share.

TCI Express dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of 3.00 per equity share.

Shares of these 14 companies will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday

Bonus shares

Choice International: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Shares of Choice International will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.