Dividend Stocks: SAIL, Mastek, RVNL, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, others to trade ex-dividend this week; check full list5 min read 16 Sep 2023, 10:29 PM IST
The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Mastek Ltd, among several others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, September 18.
