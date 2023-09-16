The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Additionally, shares of J.B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals will declare a stock split from ₹2 to ₹1 on September 18. Siyaram Silk Mills will declare buy back of shares on September 18. Power Finance Corp (PFC) will declare a bonus issue in the ratio 1:4 on September 21. Bhandari Hosiery Exports will declare a rights issue on September 22 and Lancer Container Lines will declare a bonus issue in the ratio 2:1 on the same day.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the next week:

Here we list out details in regard to the some of the dividend stocks:

FULL LIST:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, September 18:

ABC India, Aimco Pesticides Ltd, Ami Organics Ltd, APM Industries Ltd, Bal Pharma Ltd, Beardsell Ltd, Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd, Chandra Prabhu International Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, Cupid Ltd, Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd, Deep Industries Ltd, DHP India Ltd, Donear Industries Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Fluidomat Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Hikal Ltd, IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd, Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd, Kiran Vyapar Ltd, Lotus Eye Hospital And Institute Ltd, L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros. Ltd, Lohia Securities Ltd, Maithan Alloys Ltd, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Metroglobal Limited, M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, Morarka Finance Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Orient Ceratech Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Prakash Pipes Ltd, Radix Industries (India) Limited, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd, Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd, Sadhana Nitrochem Ltd, Samrat Pharmachem Ltd, Sanco Trans Ltd, Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd, SBC Exports Ltd, S Chand And Company Ltd, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd, Sicagen India Ltd, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd, Starteck Finance Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, Trucap Finance Ltd, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 20:

63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Aksharchem (India) Ltd, Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd, Arrow Greentech Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, BEML Ltd, Best Agrolife Ltd, Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd, Beekay Niryat Ltd, Century Plyboards Ltd, CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd, Comfort Intech Ltd, Ester Industries Ltd, Filatex India Ltd, Garware Hi-tech Films Ltd, Heidelbergcement India Ltd, Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, Indo Amines Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd, Kilburn Engineering Ltd, Lehar Footwears Ltd, Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Medicamen Biotech Ltd, Mercury Laboratories Ltd, Indo-National Ltd, PTC India Ltd, Ruby Mills Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Steel Authority Of India Ltd, Sky Gold Ltd, Spenta International Ltd, Southern Petrochemicals Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd, Tanfac Industries Ltd, Victoria Mills Ltd, Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, September 21:

Accel Ltd, Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd, Ashiana Housing Ltd, Asian Star Co. Ltd, Avg Logistics Ltd, BSL Ltd, Career Point Ltd, Carysil Ltd, Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd, Coastal Corporation Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, LT Foods Ltd, Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, Gufic Biosciences Ltd, Harsha Engineers International Ltd, Hindustan Tin Works Ltd, The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd, Kanchi Karpooram Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd, Narendra Properties Ltd, Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd, Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, Polymechplast Machines Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Power Mech Projects Ltd, Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd, Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Thinkink Picturez Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Zenith Fibres Ltd, Zuari Industries Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, September 22:

Aartech Solonics Ltd, Addi Industries Ltd, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd, Alphageo (india) Ltd, Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Aries Agro Ltd, Asi Industries Ltd, Atam Valves Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Limited, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, Bambino Agro Industries Ltd, Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corp Ltd, BCL Industries Ltd, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Beekay Steel Industries Ltd, Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd, Bharat Bhushan Share & Commodity Brokers Ltd, Black Rose Industries Ltd, Bodal Chemicals Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, Ceejay Finance Ltd, Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, Captain Technocast Ltd, Daps Advertising Ltd, Datamatics Global Services Ltd, DCW Ltd, Deccan Cements Ltd, Denis Chem Lab Ltd, Dev Information Technology Ltd, Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Elin Electronics Ltd, Emerald Finance Ltd, Evans Electric Ltd, Fermenta Biotech Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Generic Engineering Construction And Projects Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, Grovy India Ltd, GTPL Hathway Ltd, Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd, Gujarat Intrux Ltd, Gulshan Polyols Ltd, Humming Bird Education Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Him Teknoforge Ltd, Hindustan Composites Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd, HPL Electric & Power Ltd, INCAP Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd, International Conveyors Ltd, ITL Industries LtdJay Ushin Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, KDDL Ltd, Kemistar Corporation Limited, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, KIFS Financial Services Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd, KMS Medisurgi Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, Lahoti Overseas Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd, Magellanic Cloud Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Mishtann Foods Ltd, National Fertilizers Ltd, N.G. Industries Ltd, NRB Bearings Ltd, Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Platinumone Business Services Ltd, Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, Rico Auto Industries Ltd, Ruchira Papers Ltd, Shalibhadra Finance Ltd, Sakuma Exports Ltd, Satia Industries Ltd, Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd, Shivalik Rasayan Ltd, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd, Ventura Guaranty Ltd, Signet Industries Limited, SMS Lifesciences India Ltd, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd, SP Capital Financing Ltd, Talbros Engineering Ltd, TGV SRAAC Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Titan Biotech Ltd, UCAL Ltd, Vedavaag Systems Ltd, Veljan Denison Limited, Veto Switchgears And Cables Ltd, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd, Vipul Organics Ltd, VLS Finance Ltd, Windsor Machines Ltd.