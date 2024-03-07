Dividend stocks: Sanofi India, Panchsheel Organics shares to trade ex-dividend today

Sanofi India has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 50.00 per equity share, Panchsheel Organics has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 0.80 per equity share

Dividend stocks: Shares of Sanofi India Ltd, Panchsheel Organics Ltd, Manorama Industries Ltd, Sunshine Capital Ltd, Sawaca Business Machines Ltd, and Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 7 (Thursday).

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, stock split, rights issue, bonus issue, and buy back of shares for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 6 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on March 7.

Interim Dividend Sanofi India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹50.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Sanofi India said: “The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of ₹50 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each for the Financial Year ended 31st December, 2023, to be paid to those members whose name appear on the Register of Members of the Company on 7th March, 2024 being the Record Date. The said dividend will be paid on or after 20th March, 2024."

Panchsheel Organics: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.80 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Panchsheel Organics said: “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 0.80/- per share on Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24, which is 8% of paidup share capital."

Shares of Sanofi India and Panchsheel Organics will trade ex-dividend on Thursday.

Stock Split Manorama Industries: The company has declared stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹2 per equity share.

Sunshine Capital: The company has declared stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹1 per equity share.

Shares of Manorama Industries and Sunshine Capital will trade ex-split on Thursday.

Rights Issue Sawaca Business Machines: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares.

Shares of Sawaca Business Machines will trade ex-rights on Thursday.

Bonus Issue Sunshine Capital: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 7:1.

Shares of Sunshine Capital will trade ex-bonus on Thursday.

Shares Buyback Shervani Industrial Syndicate: The company has declared buy back of shares.

Shares of Shervani Industrial Syndicate will trade ex-buyback on Thursday.

