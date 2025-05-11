Dividend Stocks: SBI, BEML, Great Eastern Shipping, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of major companies, including State Bank of India (SBI), BEML, Great Eastern Shipping, Godrej Consumer Products, and Foseco India are among others that will trade ex-dividend in the week starting Monday, May 12, 2025.

According to BSE data, many companies also announced other corporate actions, including a stock split.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹5 per share on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

IFGL Refractories Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹6 per share on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Foseco India Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹25 per share on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

R Systems International Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹6 per share on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, May 15, 2025 BEML Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹15 per share on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹5.4 per share on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Manappuram Finance Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.5 per share on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, May 16, 2025 Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd will declare an interim dividend on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹2 per share on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹1.5 per share on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.10 per share on Friday, May 16, 2025.

State Bank of India will declare a final dividend of ₹15.9 per share on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week: Mrugesh Trading Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Virat Leasing Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, May 16, 2025.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Actions IRB InvIT Fund: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Yamini Investments Company Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Raymond Ltd: Spin-off of shares on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Indra Industries Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Nexus Select Trust: Income Distribution RITES on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Unison Metals Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Friday, May 16, 2025.

