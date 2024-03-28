Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend stocks: SBI Cards, REC, CRISIL among 9 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stocks: SBI Cards, REC, CRISIL among 9 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Rajendra Saxena

SBI Cards and Payment Services has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share, REC has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share

CRISIL has declared a final dividend of ₹28.00 per equity share. Premium
CRISIL has declared a final dividend of 28.00 per equity share.

Dividend stocks: Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, REC Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, R Systems International Limited, Standard Industries Ltd, Thinkink Picturez Ltd, Aditya Vision Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd, Dhatre Udyog Ltd, Lorenzini Apparels Ltd, and Persistent Systems Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 28 (Thursday).

The Board of Directors of the 12 companies have declared interim dividend, special dividend, final dividend, stock split, and bonus issue for their eligible shareholders.

ALSO READ: Midcap stocks to buy: These 12 stocks can rise 14-37% in the next one year

The record date by the 12 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on March 28. 

Dividends

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company has declared an interim dividend of 2.50 per equity share.

REC: The company has declared an interim dividend of 4.50 per equity share.

CRISIL: The company has declared a final dividend of 28.00 per equity share.

 

R Systems International: The company has declared an interim dividend of 6.00 per equity share.

Standard Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of 0.50 per equity share.

Thinkink Picturez: The company has declared an interim dividend of 0.10 per equity share.

Aditya Vision: The company has declared a special dividend of 5.10 per equity share.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation: The company has declared an interim dividend of 1.50 per equity share.

Prithvi Exchange (India): The company has declared an interim dividend of 2.00 per equity share.

Shares of the 9 companies will trade ex-dividend on Thursday.

ALSO READ: More stock market news

Stock Split

Dhatre Udyog: The company has declared stock split from 10 per equity share  to 1 per equity share.

Lorenzini Apparels: The company has declared stock split from 10 per equity share to 1 per equity share.

Persistent Systems: The company has declared stock split from 10 per equity share to 5 per equity share.

Shares of the 3 companies will trade ex-split on Thursday. 

Bonus Issue

Lorenzini Apparels: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 6:11.

Shares of Lorenzini Apparels will trade ex-bonus on Thursday.

 

Published: 28 Mar 2024, 06:18 AM IST
