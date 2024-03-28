Dividend stocks: SBI Cards, REC, CRISIL among 9 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
SBI Cards and Payment Services has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share, REC has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, REC Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, R Systems International Limited, Standard Industries Ltd, Thinkink Picturez Ltd, Aditya Vision Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd, Dhatre Udyog Ltd, Lorenzini Apparels Ltd, and Persistent Systems Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 28 (Thursday).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started