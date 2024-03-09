Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies, including IIFL Securities Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, among others will others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, March 11. Some other companies will also trade ex-bonus and ex-split in the coming week.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Wonder Electricals Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 14.

Autoriders International Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 15.

IIFL Securities Ltd: The leading brokerage declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 15.

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹10. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 15.

ISMT Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 15.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 15.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd: The insurer declared an interim dividend. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 15.

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:

OK Play India Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on March 11.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on March 15.

A stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (sometimes denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). This means for every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.



The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week:

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on March 15.

M. K. Proteins Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on March 15.

Other Corporation Action:

Mudra Financial Services Ltd: E.G.M. on March 11

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on March 12

Data Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on March 14

Canopy Finance Ltd: Amalgamation on March 15

Focus Business Solution Ltd: E.G.M. on March 15

Macfos Ltd: E.G.M. on March 15.

