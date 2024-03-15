Dividend stocks : Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, Autoriders International Ltd, India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd, ISMT Ltd, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd, Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd, Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, M. K. Proteins Ltd, and Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 15 (Friday).

The Board of Directors of the 11 companies have declared interim dividends, rights issues, bonus issues, and stock splits for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 11 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on March 15.

Interim Dividend

SBI Life Insurance Company: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.70 per equity share.

IIFL Securities: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

Autoriders International: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share.

India Gelatine & Chemicals: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹10.00 per equity share.

ISMT: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

Shares of the 6 companies will trade ex-dividend on Friday.

Rights Issue

Balkrishna Paper Mills: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares.

Hindustan Construction: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares.

Shares of Balkrishna Paper Mills and Hindustan Construction will trade ex-rights on Friday.

Bonus Issue

Gujarat Ambuja Exports: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

M. K. Proteins: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1.

Shares of Gujarat Ambuja Exports and M. K. Proteins will trade ex-bonus on Friday.

Stock Split

Waaree Renewable Technologies: The company has declared a stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹2 per equity share.

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies will trade ex-split on Friday.

