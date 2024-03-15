Dividend stocks: SBI Life Insurance, IIFL Securities, Kirloskar Ferrous among 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
SBI Life Insurance Company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.70 per equity share, IIFL Securities has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, Autoriders International Ltd, India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd, ISMT Ltd, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd, Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd, Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, M. K. Proteins Ltd, and Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 15 (Friday).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started