Dividend Stocks: SBI Life Insurance, Metro Brands among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including SBI Life Insurance Co. and Metro Brands, are set to trade ex-dividend on Monday, March 1, 2025.

As per the exchange data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as bonus issues and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, March 3 Aayush Wellness Ltd. will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.01 per share on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, March 7 Metro Brands Ltd. will declare an interim dividend of ₹3 per share on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Metro Brands Ltd. will also declare a special dividend of ₹14.5 per share on Friday, March 7, 2025.

SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd. will also declare a special dividend of ₹2.7 per share on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Pradhin Ltd. declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week: Coastal Corporation Ltd. will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. will undergo a stock split from ₹2 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Pradhin Ltd. will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, March 7, 2025.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action: Alka India Ltd: Resolution Plan - Suspension on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Capital Infra Trus: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

PAE Ltd: Resolution Plan - Suspension on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.