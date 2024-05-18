Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including State Bank of India (SBI), Vedanta Ltd, Trent , among several others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, May 20. Along with these, some other stocks will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus. Some companies have also announced other corporate actions including E.G.M, according to data on the BSE.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, May 22, 2024:



Avantel Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.20

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹26 and a special dividend of ₹10

Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹10.8

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹3

Kennametal India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹30

Oberoi Realty Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd: The company declared a dividend of ₹7

SBI: The state-owned lender declared a final dividend of ₹13.7

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹5

Sula Vineyards Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹4.5

Trent Ltd: The company declared a dividend of ₹3.2

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, May 24, 2024:



QGO Finance Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.15

Tata Consumer Products Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹7.75

Vedanta Limited: The metals-to mining major declared an interim dividend of ₹11.

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week:



Newtime Infrastructure Limited declared a bonus issue in the ratio 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on May 22.

G.M. Breweries Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:4. Shares will trade ex-bonus on May 24.

Inox Wind Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 3:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on May 24.

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may decide to give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.



The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:



Bharat Dynamics Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on May 24.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹5 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on May 24.

A stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

Other Corporate Action:



Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd: Spin Off on May 21

Marble City India Ltd: E.G.M. on May 22

Ujaas Energy Limited: Spin Off on May 22

Abhishek Corporation Ltd: Resolution Plan -Suspension on May 24

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT: Income Distribution RITES on May 24

VSF Projects Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on May 24

