Dividend Stocks: Schaeffler India, CIE Automotive in focus as shares to trade ex-date today

Dividend Stocks: Schaeffler India Ltd, CIE Automotive India Ltd share price remain in focus on Wednesday as the stocks will trade Ex dividend today. The Record date for identifying list of eligible share holders to receive dividend payout is today

The record date implies that the shareholders who wished to benefit from the dividend payout needed to buy shares of Schaeffler India and CIE Automotive a day earlier for their names to appear in the list of eligible share holders for receiving the dividend payout as per T+1 settlement system.

The names of the shareholders who purchased shares of Schaeffler India and CIE Automotive the day before the record date will be listed among those who are eligible to receive the dividend.

Dividend payout details for Schaeffler India and CIE Automotive Schaeffler India had recommended a Dividend of Rs. 28/- per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each. The Dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024, if approved by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) shall be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM to be held on 30 April, the company had said.

Schaeffler India on 11 March had intimated about the record for identifying the list of members eligible for the payment of Dividend as Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

CIE Automotive India - The Board of directors on 20th February, 2025 had recommended to the members, for their consideration and approval the Final Dividend of Rs. 7.00/- (Rupees Seven only) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st December, 2024

The record date for the dividend payout stands today

The Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2024,as recommended by the Board of Directors and as may be declared at the ensuing AGM, (on 30 April 2024) will be paid within a period of 30 days from the date of the AGM to those Shareholders or their mandates, said the company