Dividend stocks 2024: Shares of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Control Print Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Friday (February 02).

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and bonus issue for the eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 9 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 02.

Dividend stocks today

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals: The company has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals said: “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors has declared an Interim dividend at the rate ₹1/- on fully paid up equity shares of ₹10/- each i.e. @ 10% for the Financial Year 2023-24."

Oberoi Realty: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Oberoi Realty said: “This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on January 22, 2024 has declared 2nd interim dividend for FY23-24 at the rate of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two only) per equity share i.e. 20 % of the face value of equity shares of Rs.10/- each."

Zensar Technologies: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Zensar Technologies said: “Declaration of Interim dividend of INR 2.00 (i.e.,100%) per equity share of INR 2.00 each for the FY 2023-24."

Balkrishna Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Balkrishna Industries said: “The Board has declared 3rd interim dividend of Rs. 4.00 per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the financial year 2023-24. And the payment thereof shall be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration as per applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, to such shareholders as on Record Date i.e. 2nd February, 2024."

Control Print: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Control Print said: “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 22, 2024, has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.00/- per equity share."

Indian Energy Exchange: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Indian Energy Exchange said: “The Board of Directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs.1_/- (Rupee One_ ) per equity share having a face value of Re. 1/ - (Rupee One) each for the financial year 2023-24."

Kewal Kiran Clothing: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Kewal Kiran Clothing said: “Please be informed that the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive 1st interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 has been fixed on Friday, February 2, 2024."

Share India Securities: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

Shares of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Oberoi Realty, Zensar Technologies, Balkrishna Industries, Control Print, Indian Energy Exchange, Kewal Kiran Clothing, and Share India Securities to trade ex-dividend on Friday.

Bonus shares

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 5:1.

In a stock exchange filing, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores said: “We wish to inform you that the Company has received In-principle Approval for issue and proposed allotment of 13,50,29,115 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each as Bonus Shares in the ratio of 5:1 i.e., 5 (Five) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of ₹10/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of ₹10/- each held in the Company."

Shares of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores to trade ex-bonus on Friday.

