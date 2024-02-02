Dividend stocks: Shares of Mangalore Refinery, Oberoi Realty, Zensar Technologies, 5 others to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stock Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share, Oberoi Realty has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share
Dividend stocks 2024: Shares of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Control Print Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Friday (February 02).
