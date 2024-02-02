Dividend stocks 2024: Shares of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Control Print Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Friday (February 02). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and bonus issue for the eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 9 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 02.

Dividend stocks today Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals: The company has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals said: “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors has declared an Interim dividend at the rate ₹1/- on fully paid up equity shares of ₹10/- each i.e. @ 10% for the Financial Year 2023-24." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oberoi Realty: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Oberoi Realty said: “This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on January 22, 2024 has declared 2nd interim dividend for FY23-24 at the rate of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two only) per equity share i.e. 20 % of the face value of equity shares of Rs.10/- each." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zensar Technologies: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Zensar Technologies said: “Declaration of Interim dividend of INR 2.00 (i.e.,100%) per equity share of INR 2.00 each for the FY 2023-24."

Balkrishna Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.00 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a stock exchange filing, Balkrishna Industries said: “The Board has declared 3rd interim dividend of Rs. 4.00 per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the financial year 2023-24. And the payment thereof shall be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration as per applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, to such shareholders as on Record Date i.e. 2nd February, 2024."

Control Print: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.00 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a stock exchange filing, Control Print said: “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 22, 2024, has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.00/- per equity share."

Indian Energy Exchange: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a stock exchange filing, Indian Energy Exchange said: “The Board of Directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs.1_/- (Rupee One_ ) per equity share having a face value of Re. 1/ - (Rupee One) each for the financial year 2023-24."

Kewal Kiran Clothing: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Kewal Kiran Clothing said: “Please be informed that the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive 1st interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 has been fixed on Friday, February 2, 2024." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Share India Securities: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

Shares of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Oberoi Realty, Zensar Technologies, Balkrishna Industries, Control Print, Indian Energy Exchange, Kewal Kiran Clothing, and Share India Securities to trade ex-dividend on Friday.

Bonus shares Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 5:1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a stock exchange filing, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores said: “We wish to inform you that the Company has received In-principle Approval for issue and proposed allotment of 13,50,29,115 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each as Bonus Shares in the ratio of 5:1 i.e., 5 (Five) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of ₹10/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of ₹10/- each held in the Company."

Shares of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores to trade ex-bonus on Friday.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!