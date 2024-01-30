Dividend stocks: Shares of Persistent Systems Ltd, Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Kanani Industries Ltd, and Nagreeka Exports Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Tuesday (January 30).

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, final dividend, rights issue, and bonus issue for the eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 5 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on January 30.

Persistent Systems dividend 2024

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹32.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Persistent Systems said: “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 20, 2024, has approved payment of an Interim Dividend of INR 32 (INR Thirty-Two only) per Equity Share of INR 10 each for the Financial Year 2023-24."

Shares of Persistent Systems will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday.

Gothi Plascon dividend

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Gothi Plascon (India) said: “…it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Company have declared an Interim dividend of Rs.2/- (Rupee Two only) i.e 20% per equity share of Rs.10/-{ subject to tax deducted at source, if any) each for the financial year 2023-2024."

Shares of Gothi Plascon (India) will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday.

Siemens dividend 2024

The company has declared a final dividend of ₹10.00 per equity share.

Shares of Siemens will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday.

Bonus shares today

The board of directors of Kanani Industries has proposed a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

In a stock exchange filing, Kanani Industries said a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 to consider and approve “Allotment of 9,89,34,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each by way of Bonus Issue to such members whose name appears in Register of Members as on January 30, 2024 being the record date fixed for the said purpose in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid up Equity Share of Re. 1/- each held by them i.e. in the ratio of 1:1."

Shares of Kanani Industries will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday.

Rights Issue

Nagreeka Exports has declared a rights issue of equity shares.

In a stock exchange filing, Nagreeka Exports said that the Rights Issue Committee at a meeting held on January 17 approved the issuance of “Up to 1,87,49,550 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of & 5/- each".

Shares of Nagreeka Exports will trade ex-rights on Tuesday.

