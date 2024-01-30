Dividend stocks: Shares of Persistent Systems, Gothi Plascon India, Siemens to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stocks: Persistent Systems has declared an interim dividend of ₹32 per share; Siemens has declared a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Persistent Systems Ltd, Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Kanani Industries Ltd, and Nagreeka Exports Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Tuesday (January 30).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started