Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend Stocks: Shipping Corp of India, Metro Brands, others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list
Dividend Stocks: Shipping Corp of India, Metro Brands, others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list

 2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 06:20 PM IST Nikita Prasad

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Shares of several companies will trade ex-dividend in the coming week

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including Shipping Corporation of India, NMDC, Birla Corporation, Metro Brands, among many others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, August 28.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Additionally, shares of Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltd, G N A Axles, will trade ex-bonus on August 29 and September 1, respectively. Remedium Lifecare Ltd will declare a stock split from 10 to 5 on September 1. 

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the next week:

Here we list out details in regard to the some of the dividend stocks:

Birla Corporation: The company declared a final dividend of 2.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 29.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The company declared a final dividend of 5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 29.

CMS Info Systems: The company declared a final dividend of 4.75. Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 31.

NMDC: The company declared a final dividend of 2.85. Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 31.

Shipping Corporation of India: The company declared a dividend of 0.44. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 1.

 

FULL LIST:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, August 28:

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, August 29:

Birla Corporation Ltd, Elnet Technologies Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Mysore Petro Chemicals, Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, August 30:

CMS Info Systems, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd, Tanla Platforms

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, August 31:

Baid Finserv, B&A Packaging India, Eclerx Services, Geecee Ventures, Kama Holdings, NMDC Ltd, Sigachi Industries, Uno Minda, Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, September 1:

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Arvind Fashions, Bhageria Industries Ltd, DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd, Foods & Inns Ltd, Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd, G N A Axles Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd, Metro Brands, MPIL Corporation, NBCC (India) Ltd, Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd, Pearl Global Industries, PSP Projects, Ram Ratna Wires, Rishiroop Ltd, Sansera Engineering, Shipping Corporation Of India, SNL Bearings Ltd, Supershakti Metaliks Ltd, Suraj Products Ltd, Suryaamba Spinning Mills, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Themis Medicare Ltd, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services, Vakrangee Limited, Vinati Organics

 

Updated: 26 Aug 2023, 06:20 PM IST
