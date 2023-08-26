Dividend Stocks: Shipping Corp of India, Metro Brands, others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 06:20 PM IST
The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including Shipping Corporation of India, NMDC, Birla Corporation, Metro Brands, among many others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, August 28.
