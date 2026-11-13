Dividend stocks Shipping Corporation vs Cochin Shipyard: Record date on Nov 16 - what to buy? Amount, yield, returns

Dividend stocks 2026: When trading resumes on Monday, shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Shipping Corporation of India Ltd will be in focus. Both companies have declared an interim dividend, and their record date is fixed on 16 November 2026, i.e. on Monday. This means Monday will be the last day for fresh investors to buy these shares and become eligible for the interim dividend payment. Shipping Corporation of India has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share for the eligible shareholders, whereas Cochin Shipyard has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share for the eligible shareholders.

Shipping Corporation of India dividend The board of directors of Shipping Corporation of India declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share in an exchange filing at the beginning of this month, saying, “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, it is also informed that at the said meeting, the Board of Directors have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.00/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each i.e. 40% per share for the Financial Year 2026-27.”

Shipping Corporation of India dividend record date The company also declared the dividend record date while declaring the interim dividend, saying, "The Board has also fixed Monday, 16th November, 2026, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend. The said interim dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration."

Cochin Shipyard dividend record date Cochin Shipyard declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share and fixed the record date to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the interim dividend payment on 16 November 2026.

The company made the announcement while declaring the Q2 Results 2026 this week, saying, “We wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, November 10, 2026 has, inter-alia: Declared an interim dividend of ₹3/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up (60%) for the financial year 2026-27; Fixed Monday, November 16, 2026 as the Record Date for the aforesaid interim dividend.”

The aforesaid interim dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before December 09, 2026.

Shipping Corporation of India dividend yield in 2026 According to the information available on the BSE website, Shipping Corporation of India shares will be trading ex-dividend for the payment of the interim dividend on Monday for the third occasion this year. The dividend stock traded ex-date on 17 February 2026 and 4 September 2026 for the payment of ₹3.50 per share and Re 1 per share to the eligible shareholders. After the ex-date trading on Monday for the payment of ₹4 per share, the total dividend paid by the company would amount to ₹8.50 per share.

Shipping Corporation of India shares had finished at ₹231.76 per share on the NSE on 31 December 2026. So, Shipping Corporation of India dividend yield in 2026 would be 3.67% [{( ₹3.50 + ₹1.00 + ₹4.00)/ ₹231.76} x 100].

Cochin Shipyard dividend yield in 2026 According to the information available on the BSE website, Cochin Shipyard shares will be trading ex-date for the payment of interim dividend on Monday for the third occassion this year. The dividend stock traded ex-date on 3 February 2026 and 18 September 2026 for the payment of ₹3.50 per share and ₹1.50 per share payment to the eligivle shareholders. After trading ex-date on Monday for the payment of ₹3 per share, the total dividend paid by the company would amount to ₹8.00 per share.

Cochin Shipyard shares had finished at ₹1,620.10 per share on the NSE on 31 December 2026. So, Cochin Shipyard dividend yield in 2026 would be 0.50% [{( ₹3.50 + ₹1.50 + ₹3.00)/ ₹1,620.10} x 100].

Shipping Corporation vs Cochin Shipyard: Which stock to buy? On which stock to buy, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “An investor is advised to choose Cochin Shipyard if he or she is looking for exposure to structural growth in India's defense and maritime manufacturing sector, backed by strong order books and a higher dividend yield.”

However, Gorakshkar maintained that Shipping Corporation of India is trading at a high P/E multiple.

Gorakshkar said that an investor loooking for a lower-cap play, then one should choose Shipping Corporation of India shares.