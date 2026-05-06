Dividend stocks: Shree Cement announces ₹70 final dividend for FY26 along with Q4 results

Shree Cement, the country’s third-largest cement group by capacity, announced a final dividend of ₹70 per share for FY26 along with its March-quarter and full-year FY26 performance.

The cement major said its Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹70 per equity share, in addition to the interim dividend of ₹80 per share for FY26, declared in October 2025.

Consequently, the total dividend for the year stands at ₹150 per share, representing a 36% increase over the ₹110 per share dividend paid in FY25. The dividend is subject to approval of members at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

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Shree Cement Q4 Results 2026

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the final dividend announced by Shree Cement for FY26? ⌵ Shree Cement has announced a final dividend of ₹70 per equity share for FY26. This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹80 per share declared in October 2025, bringing the total dividend for the year to ₹150 per share. 2 How does Shree Cement's total dividend for FY26 compare to FY25? ⌵ The total dividend for FY26 stands at ₹150 per share, which represents a 36% increase over the ₹110 per share dividend paid in FY25. 3 What were Shree Cement's Q4 FY26 financial highlights? ⌵ In Q4 FY26, Shree Cement reported revenue of ₹6,101 crore, up from ₹5,532 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA was ₹1,384 crore, and net profit stood at ₹1,292 crore. 4 What is Shree Cement's current installed capacity and future expansion plans? ⌵ Shree Cement's total installed capacity has reached 69.3 MTPA with the commissioning of a new project in Kodla, Karnataka. The company is also setting up a new integrated cement plant in Meghalaya and plans to expand its RMC business. 5 What factors are contributing to the positive outlook for the cement sector? ⌵ The cement sector outlook is bright due to investments in roads, railways, and urban infrastructure driving construction activity. Favorable employment conditions, stable inflation, and supportive fiscal and GST rationalization measures are also strengthening sector fundamentals.

For the March-ended quarter (Q4FY26), Shree Cement reported revenue of ₹6,101 crore, up from ₹5,532 crore in the year-ago quarter, aided by an 11% growth in cement sales volume, which jumped to 10.56 million tonnes from 9.52 million tonnes and was up 24.5% on a sequential basis.

Total volume, including clinker sales, also rose 9.4% year-on-year from 9.84 million tonnes to 10.77 million tonnes, while increasing 23.2% quarter-on-quarter. Sales of premium products climbed to 22% of total trade volume, compared with 16% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, as per the company's earnings filing.

On the operating front, the company reported EBITDA of ₹1,384 crore, impacted by higher power and fuel costs. On the bottom line, net profit stood at ₹1,292 crore, slightly down from ₹1,330 crore in the same quarter last year.

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For the full fiscal year, the company reported revenue of ₹20,943 crore, compared with ₹19,282 crore in FY25. Net profit came in at ₹1,748 crore, rising from ₹1,123.80 crore.

The company said it is rapidly expanding its RMC business, with 26 operational plants at the end of FY25-26. During March 2026, the company inaugurated 10 new commercial RMC plants, which are currently under commissioning.

With the commissioning of these plants, the company expects the total RMC plant count to increase to 36, significantly strengthening its operational footprint at the start of FY27.

Installed capacity reaches to 69.3 MTPA During the quarter, the company commissioned its integrated project of 3.65 MTPA clinker capacity and 3.50 MTPA cement capacity at Kodla, Karnataka, taking its total installed capacity to 69.3 MTPA.

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To further expand capacity, the company is setting up an integrated cement plant with a clinker capacity of 0.95 MTPA and a cement capacity of 0.99 MTPA in Meghalaya.

Going ahead, the company said the outlook for the cement sector remains bright as investments in roads, railways, and urban infrastructure are expected to drive construction activity, while favourable employment conditions, stable inflation, and supportive fiscal and GST rationalisation measures are likely to further strengthen sector fundamentals.

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