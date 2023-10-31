Dividend stocks: Six dividend paying stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Tips Industries, Dr Agarwals Eye, Balkrishna Indusries, Elecon Enggineering, Sasken Tech and Styrenix will be in focus when stock market opens today. The board of directors of these companies have declared dividend for its eligible shareholders. Tips Industries has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per share, Balkrishna Industries board has declared ₹4 per share interim dividend, Elecon Engineering has declared Re 1 per share interim dividend, Sasken Technologies has announced ₹12 per share interim dividend whereas Styrenix has declared ₹22 per share interim dividend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tips Industries dividend 2023 Tips Industries informed Indian stock market bourses about interim dividend citing, "This is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. October 18, 2023, the Board inter alia has 1] Declared a second interim dividend Rs. 2/- per equity share (i.e. 200%) on the fully paid up equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/- per share. 2] Fixed October 31, 2023, as the Record Date towards payment of second Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before November 15, 2023."

Balkrishna Indusries dividend Balkrishna Indusries informed Indian exchanges about interim dividend citing, "This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Saturday, the 21st October, 2023 the Board has declared 2nd interim dividend of Rs. 4.00 per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the financial year 2023-24." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sasken Technologies dividend details "The Board declared an interim dividend of Rs. 12 (120%) per equity share of Rs. 10 each. As intimated vide our letter dated October 12, 2023, Board has fixed Tuesday, October 31, 2023 as the Record Date to ascertain the list of shareholders eligible for the aforesaid Interim Dividend and the same will be paid on or before Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Styrenix dividend Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd informed Indian bourses about the dividend citing, "In continuation to our intimation dated October 13, 2023 and in terms ot Regulation 30 ot the SESI (LisUng Obligations and Disclosure Requirenents) Regulations, 2015 [‘Listing Regulations’]. we wish to mIcro, yOL’ that at the meetnq of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on October 20, 2023. infer alia. the following matters were constdered Declaration of an Interim dividenrl of Rs. 22 (i.e. 220 %) per equity share of Rs. 10 each."

