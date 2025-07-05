Dividend stocks: Sun Pharma, IDFC First Bank, JSW Steel, others to trade ex-dividend next week; Check full list

Dividend stocks: Shares of major companies, such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, JSW Steel, Pfizer, Shriram Finance and others, are scheduled to trade ex-dividend next week, according to BSE.

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including the bonus issue and right issue of equity shares, according to BSE data.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it means that the stock does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, July 7, 2025 Dodla Dairy Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹5.5.

Veedol Corporation Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹22.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Ador Welding Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹20.

Aditya Vision Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.1.

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹35.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹25.

JK Cement Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹15.

JSW Steel Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.8.

Plastiblends India Ltd: The company declared a dividend of ₹2.5.

Solar Industries India Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹10.

Titan Company Ltd: The company declared a dividend of ₹11.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi lists 3 shares to buy

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹36.

Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.5.

Mphasis Ltd: The company declared a dividend of ₹57.

Pfizer Ltd: The company declared a special dividend of ₹130.

Pfizer Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹35.

S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.5.

SML Isuzu Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹18.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, July 10, 2025 Diffusion Engineers Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.5.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹8.

LMW Ltd: The company declared a dividend of ₹30.

Wheels India Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹7.03.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, July 11, 2025

Apollo Tyres Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹5.

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.45.

Atul Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹25.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹4.

Can Fin Homes Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹6.

D-Link (India) Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹15.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.5.

IDFC First Bank Ltd: The company declared a dividend of ₹0.25.

Indus Finance Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.5.

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹18.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.5.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.5.

Nilkamal Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹20.

PTL Enterprises Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.75.

Roto Pumps Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.8.

Shriram Finance Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹3.

Sarthak Metals Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.5.

Also Read | Sebi ban on Jane Street! Uday Kotak flags 3 concerns that plague Indian market

Sobha Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹3.

UPL Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹6.

Xchanging Solutions Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.

Zensar Technologies Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹11.

Zydus Wellness Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹6.

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 on July 8.

Alkosign Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 on July 11.

Dynamic Cables Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 on July 11.

Roto Pumps Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1 on July 11.

Also Read | Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers across key sectors

Other corporate actions Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on July 7.