Dividend stocks: Sun Pharma, P&G Hygiene, BEL, RITES, among 18 shares to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stocks: Sun Pharmaceutica has declared an interim dividend of ₹8.50 per equity share, Procter & Gamble Hygiene has declared an interim dividend of ₹100.00 per equity share and a special dividend of ₹60.00 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, RITES Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, MOIL Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Dolat Algotech Ltd, Greenpanel Industries Ltd, IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd, PH Capital Ltd, QGO Finance Ltd, Shanthi Gears Ltd, Transport Corporation Of India Ltd, and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 09 (Friday).
