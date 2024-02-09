Dividend stocks: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, RITES Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, MOIL Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Dolat Algotech Ltd, Greenpanel Industries Ltd, IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd, PH Capital Ltd, QGO Finance Ltd, Shanthi Gears Ltd, Transport Corporation Of India Ltd, and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 09 (Friday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and special dividend for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 18 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 09.

Shares of the 18 companies will trade ex-dividend on Friday.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹8.50 per equity share.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹100.00 per equity share and a special dividend of ₹60.00 per equity share.

Bharat Electronics: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.70 per equity share.

RITES: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.75 per equity share.

Jubilant Ingrevia: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share.

KPIT Technologies: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.10 per equity share.

MOIL: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share.

GPT Infraprojects: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share.

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India): The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

Dolat Algotech: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.10 per equity share.

Greenpanel Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share.

IB Infotech Enterprises: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share.

PH Capital: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share.

QGO Finance: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.15 per equity share.

Shanthi Gears: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

Transport Corporation Of India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share.

Triveni Engineering & Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.25 per equity share and a special dividend of ₹2.25 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

