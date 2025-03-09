Dividend Stocks: Sun TV, HUDCO, Bharat Electronics among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including Sun TV, HUDCO, Bharat Electronics, and Brisk Technovision, are among others set to trade ex-dividend on Monday, March 10, 2025.

As per the exchange data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as bonus issues and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, March 11 Bharat Electronics Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹1.5 per share on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, March 13 Brisk Technovision Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹1.4 per share on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

G R Infraprojects Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹12.5 per share on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) will declare an interim dividend on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Sun TV Network Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week: SBC Exports Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:2. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Monday, March 10, 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week: IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Mehai Technology Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Shalimar Agencies Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Shangar Decor Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹5 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action: A B Infrabuild Ltd will have a rights issue on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Kesoram Industries Ltd will have a spin-off on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Vipul Organics Ltd will have a rights issue on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust will have a rights issue on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.