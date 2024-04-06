Dividend Stocks: Sun TV Network, DCM Shriram Industries, others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list
Dividend Stocks: Several companies such Vesuvius India, DCM Shriram Industries, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies such as Goodluck India Ltd, Sun TV Network, DCM Shriram Industries, among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, April 8. Along with these, some other firms will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus, according to data on the BSE.
