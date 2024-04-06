Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies such as Goodluck India Ltd, Sun TV Network, DCM Shriram Industries, among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, April 8. Along with these, some other firms will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus, according to data on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on April 8, 2024: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd: The company declared a special dividend of ₹15

Prima Plastics Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2

Sun TV Network: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stocks trading ex-dividend on April 10, 2024: DCM Shriram Industries Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2

Vesuvius India: The company declared a final dividend of ₹12.75.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on April 12, 2024: Goodluck India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2

Mold-Tek Packaging Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2

S H Kelkar and Company Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Promax Power Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on April 8.

Grauer &Weil (India) Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on April 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may decide to give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Other Corporate Action: Indus Finance Ltd: E.G.M. on April 8

Max Alert Systems Ltd: Resolution Plan -Suspension on April 8 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sprayking Ltd: Stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on April 12

