Dividend stocks: Shares of Sun TV Network Ltd, Prima Plastics Ltd, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, and Promax Power Ltd are among the stocks in focus today, April 8.

The Board of Directors of these four companies has declared interim dividends, special dividends, and bonus issues for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the four companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on April 08.

Dividends

Sun TV Network: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Sun TV Network said: “An Interim Dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share of Rs. 5/ - each (i.e. 60%) for the financial year 2023-24 has been declared."

Prima Plastics: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Prima Plastics said: “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on March 29, 2024 has declared an interim dividend of ₹2/- per equity share of face value of ₹10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. The said dividend will be payable to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company and as beneficial owners in the Depositories as at the close of business hours on Monday, April 8, 2024 ("Record Date")."

The Interim Dividend will be paid between April 16, 2024, to April 27, 2024.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: The company has declared a special dividend of ₹15.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys said the Board of Directors of the company “Declared Special Dividend of INR 15/- (Rupees fifteen only) per equity share of INR 10/- each for financial year ending 31st March 2024."

The record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said Special Dividend shall be Monday, 8th April 2024.

The Special Dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Saturday the 27th April 2024.

Shares of Sun Tv Network, Prima Plastics and Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys will trade ex-dividend on Monday.

Bonus Issue

Promax Power: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

In a stock exchange filing, Promax Power said: “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that Tuesday, April 09, 2024 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the list of shareholders eligible for allotment of Bonus Equity Shares, for which approval of Members, is obtained through Extra Ordinary General Meeting convened on 26th March, 2024."

Shares of Promax Power will trade ex-bonus on Monday.

