Dividend stocks: Sun TV Network, Prima Plastics, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys among shares to trade ex-dividend today
Sun TV Network has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share, while Prima Plastics has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.
Dividend stocks: Shares of Sun TV Network Ltd, Prima Plastics Ltd, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, and Promax Power Ltd are among the stocks in focus today, April 8.
