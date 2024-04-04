Dividend stocks: Shares of Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Cupid Ltd, and Savani Financials Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on April 4 (Thursday).

The Board of Directors of the 4 companies have declared interim dividend, final dividend, rights issue, stock split, and bonus issue for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 4 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on April 4.

Dividends

Sundaram-Clayton: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.15 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Sundaram-Clayton said: “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 5.15/- per share (103%) on 2,02,32,104 equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs. 10.42 Cr, for the financial year ending 31st March 2024."

“The dividend payment will made within 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013," it added.

Varun Beverages: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Varun Beverages said the Board of Directors approved the “Recommendation of a final dividend of Rs. 1.25 (Rupee One and Twenty-Five Paisa only) per Equity Share of the nominal value of Rs. 5/- each for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023, to the shareholders of the Company."

Shares of Sundaram-Clayton and Varun Beverages will trade ex-dividend on Thursday.

Rights Issue

Savani Financials: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares.

In a stock exchange filing, Savani Financials said: “This is to inform you that the Company has fixed Thursday, April 04, 2024, as the Record Date to determine the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the Rights Issue."

Shares of Savani Financials will trade ex-rights on Thursday.

Bonus Issue

Cupid: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Stock Split

Cupid: The company has declared a stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹1 per equity share.

Shares of Cupid will trade ex-bonus and ex-split on Thursday.

