Dividend stocks: Sundaram-Clayton, Varun Beverages shares to trade ex-dividend today
Sundaram-Clayton has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.15 per equity share, Varun Beverages has declared a final dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Cupid Ltd, and Savani Financials Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on April 4 (Thursday).
