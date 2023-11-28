Dividend stocks: Talbros Automotive Components, Veeram Securities shares to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, Veeram Securities Ltd, and SEPC Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and right issue of equity shares for its eligible shareholders.

Interim Dividend Talbros Automotive Components Ltd: Talbros Automotive Components has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.20 per share. This month the company had announced that it received new multi-year orders worth ₹580 crore from both domestic and overseas customers across its business divisions, product segments, and JVs. The company will execute these orders over a period of the next 5 years, commencing from FY25 onwards. The new orders cover the company's product lines: gaskets, heat shields, forgings, chassis, and rubber hoses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd closed at ₹307, down 2.06% on Friday.

Veeram Securities Ltd: Veeram Securities has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share. The company reported a net profit at ₹0.51 crore in September quarter, up 106.47% from ₹0.25 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at ₹0.67 crore in Q2 FY24, up 19.64% from ₹0.56 crore a year ago. Its net sales stood at ₹3.39 crore in Q2 FY24, down 54.74% from ₹7.49 crore a year ago.

Veeram Securities’ EPS has increased to ₹0.10 in Q2 FY24 from ₹0.05 a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Veeram Securities Ltd closed at ₹8.86, up 0.45% on Friday.

Right Issue SEPC Ltd: SEPC has declared a right issue of equity shares. The company reported a net profit at ₹5.65 crore in September quarter, down 86.61% from ₹42.20 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at ₹18.10 crore in Q2 FY24, up 122.57% from ₹80.18 crore a year ago. Its net sales stood at ₹129.18 crore in Q2 FY24, up 135.19% from ₹54.93 crore a year ago.

Shares of SEPC Ltd closed at ₹20.55, down 4.86% on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

