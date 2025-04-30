Dividend stocks: Tanla Platforms, Vesuvius India shares to trade ex-dividend today

Tanla Platforms and Vesuvius India shares will be in focus in the Indian stock market today, Wednesday, as they will trade ex-dividend today. The domestic equity benchmark indices, Indian stock market today is expected to open on a weak note amid mixed global market cues.

According to the data available on the BSE, a total of four companies will announce corporate actions, including the issue of rights shares.

The ex-dividend date is the day when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. The stock becomes ex-dividend on this day, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are paid to shareholders whose names are recorded in the company’s register by the end of the record date.

Here are stocks trading ex-dividend today - Wednesday, April 30.

Tanla Platforms Tanla Platforms has declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share. The stock turns ex-date for dividend today, April 30. Tanla Platforms dividend record date is also today, April 30.

“we submit that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, April 24, 2025, has declared second interim dividend of Rs. 6/- (i.e., 600%) per Equity Share, of face value of Re.1/- each for the financial year 2024-25,” Tanla Platforms said in a regulatory filing.

The Company has fixed Wednesday, April 30, 2025, as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members for the second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25, it added.

Vesuvius India Vesuvius India has declared a final dividend of ₹14.5 per share. Vesuvius India shares will also trade ex-dividend today, on Wednesday, April 30. Vesuvius India dividend record date is May 1, Thursday.

The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled on Thursday, May 8, 2025, will be paid thereafter, the company said.