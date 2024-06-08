Dividend Stocks: Tata Motors, HUL, Adani Ent, Bajaj Auto, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here
Dividend Stocks: Several companies including Tata Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of several important companies including Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Canara Bank, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), among several others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, June 10. Along with these, some companies have declared a buyback of shares, while some have announced other corporate actions including bonus issue and E.G.M, according to data on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started