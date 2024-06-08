Dividend Stocks: Shares of several important companies including Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Canara Bank, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), among several others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, June 10. Along with these, some companies have declared a buyback of shares, while some have announced other corporate actions including bonus issue and E.G.M, according to data on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, June 10, 2024: Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹6

