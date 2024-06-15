Dividend Stocks: Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj twins, BPCL, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here
Dividend Stocks: Several companies including Bank of India, L&T Finance Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies including Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, HDFC Life Insurance Company, LTIMindtree Ltd, among others among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Tuesday, June 18. Along with these, some companies have declared a buyback of shares, while some have announced other corporate actions such as bonus issue and stock splits, according to BSE data.
