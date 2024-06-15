Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies including Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, HDFC Life Insurance Company, LTIMindtree Ltd, among others among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Tuesday, June 18. Along with these, some companies have declared a buyback of shares, while some have announced other corporate actions such as bonus issue and stock splits, according to BSE data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, June 18, 2024: Bank of India: The company declared a dividend of ₹2.8.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd: The asset management firm declared an interim dividend of ₹70

