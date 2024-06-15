Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend Stocks: Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj twins, BPCL, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj twins, BPCL, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Nikita Prasad

  • Dividend Stocks: Several companies including Bank of India, L&T Finance Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Dividend Stocks: Some companies are trading ex-dividend next week, while some have declared a buyback or bonus issue

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies including Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, HDFC Life Insurance Company, LTIMindtree Ltd, among others among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Tuesday, June 18. Along with these, some companies have declared a buyback of shares, while some have announced other corporate actions such as bonus issue and stock splits, according to BSE data.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, June 18, 2024:

Bank of India: The company declared a dividend of 2.8.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd: The asset management firm declared an interim dividend of 70

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
