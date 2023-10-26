Dividend stocks: TCI Express, KSolves India shares to trade ex-dividend today
TCI Express dividend: The company board has declared ₹3 per share interim dividend to eligible shareholders
Dividend stocks 2023: When Indian stock market will open today, both investors and market observers will be curious to see whther there is trend reversal after bleeding for five straight sessions or not. However, market is expected to remain vigilant about the stock movement of two dividend paying stocks — TCI Express and KSolves India — as they are going to trade ex-dividend today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started