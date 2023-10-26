Dividend stocks: TCI Express, KSolves India shares to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend stocks 2023: When Indian stock market will open today, both investors and market observers will be curious to see whther there is trend reversal after bleeding for five straight sessions or not. However, market is expected to remain vigilant about the stock movement of two dividend paying stocks — TCI Express and KSolves India — as they are going to trade ex-dividend today.

The respective board of directors of TCI Express and KSolves India hae declared interim dividend fixing record date on 26th October 2023. These two dividend stocks have already informed Indian bourses about the move.

TCI Express dividend 2023

Informing Indian stock market bourses about interim dividend, TCI Express said, “This is in continuation to our letter dated September 25, 2023, intimating your good office about convening of the Board Meeting of TCI Express Limited (“the Company") on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. In this regard, please be informed that the Board of Directors, in its meeting held on even date, has inter-alia approved/took/declared interim dividend for FY 2023-24 @ 150% (Rs.3/-) per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each to the Shareholders, whose names will appear on the Register of Members on the RECORD DATE i.e. Thursday, October 26, 2023, which has been decided in due consultation with the Stock Exchanges. The payment of dividend/ dispatch of warrants will be completed within the statutory time limit."

KSolves India dividend

Ssolves India informed Indian bourses about the interim dividend citing, “With reference to the above captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Sunday, October 15, 2023, inter-alia considered and declared 1st interim dividend of Rs.7/- (Rupees Seven) per share for financial year 2023-24 on its fully paid-up Equity share Capital of the Company."

"The Dividend shall be paid within the statutory time limit to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names would appear on the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record date fixed i.e. October 26, 2023," KSolves India added.

