Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend Stocks: TCS, Anand Rathi Wealth, NRB Bearings among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: TCS, Anand Rathi Wealth, NRB Bearings among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Riya R Alex

  • Dividend Stocks: Several companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, Anand Rathi Wealth, NRB Bearings, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Dividend Stocks: Several stocks such as TCS, NRB Bearings among others will trade ex-dividend from October 14 to October 18.

Dividend stocks: Shares of major companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, NRB Bearings Ltd and others, are scheduled to trade ex-dividend starting on Monday, October 14, 2024, according to BSE.

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including share right issue of equity of equity shares, bonus issues, and stock splits, according to BSE data.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it means that the stock does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stock trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, October 16, 2024:

NRB Bearings Ltd

Stock trading ex-dividend on Thursday, October 17, 2024:

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, October 18, 2024:

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd and TATA Consultancy Services (TCS).

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:

A stock split is a corporate action when a company issues additional shares to shareholders aimed to boost liquidity.

Abans Enterprises Ltd will undergo a stock split from 10 to 2. Shares will trade ex-split on October 15.

Credent Global Finance Ltd will undergo a stock split from 10 to 2. Shares will trade ex-split on October 15.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd will undergo a stock split from 10 to 5. Shares will trade ex-split on October 16.

Harshil Agrotech Ltd will undergo a stock split from 10 to 1. Shares will trade ex-split on October 17.

On October 18, Humming Bird Education Ltd will undergo a stock split from 10 to 1, HEG Ltd will stock split from 10 to 2 and Sacheta Metals Ltd undergo a 10 to 2 stock split.

Other corporate actions

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on October 14.

India Infrastructure Trust: Income distribution (InvIT) on October 15.

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd: Extraordinary general meeting on October 16.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd: Amalgamation on October 16.

Sumeet Industries Ltd: Resolution plan- suspension on October 18.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.