Dividend stocks: Shares of major companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, NRB Bearings Ltd and others, are scheduled to trade ex-dividend starting on Monday, October 14, 2024, according to BSE.

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including share right issue of equity of equity shares, bonus issues, and stock splits, according to BSE data.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it means that the stock does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: Stock trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, October 16, 2024: NRB Bearings Ltd

Stock trading ex-dividend on Thursday, October 17, 2024: Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, October 18, 2024: Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd and TATA Consultancy Services (TCS).

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week: A stock split is a corporate action when a company issues additional shares to shareholders aimed to boost liquidity.

Abans Enterprises Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on October 15.

Credent Global Finance Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on October 15.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on October 16.

Harshil Agrotech Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on October 17.

On October 18, Humming Bird Education Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1, HEG Ltd will stock split from ₹10 to ₹2 and Sacheta Metals Ltd undergo a ₹10 to ₹2 stock split.

Other corporate actions Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on October 14.

India Infrastructure Trust: Income distribution (InvIT) on October 15.

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd: Extraordinary general meeting on October 16.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd: Amalgamation on October 16.

Sumeet Industries Ltd: Resolution plan- suspension on October 18.