Dividend Stocks: TCS, Bharti Airtel, IDFC Bank, Dabur India, others to trade ex-dividend next week; Check full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies, such as Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, IDBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dabur India and others, are expected to trade ex-dividend next week, according to BSE.

According to BSE data, some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including the bonus issue and right issue of equity shares.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it means that the stock does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, July 14, 2025 Bimetal Bearings, Craftsman Automation, GHCL Textiles, Persistent Systems, R R Kabel, Super Sales India and Wendt (India) declared final dividend.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Aditya Birla Real Estate, Computer Age Management Services, Grindwell Norton, IDBI Bank, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Saint Gobain Sekurit India and Vinyl Chemicals (India) declared final dividend.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Anant Raj, Avadh Sugar & Energy, B&A Packaging India, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, Piramal Pharma, TCI Express, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Ultramarine & Pigments declared ex-dividend.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, July 17, 2025 Coromandel International, GHCL, Graphite India, Oriental Hotels and PDS declared ex-dividend.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, July 18, 2025 Companies such as Afcons Infrastructure, ASK Automotive, Bajaj Electricals, Bharti Airtel, Blue Star, Birlasoft, Cummins India, Dabur India, Dhanuka Agritech, Dollar Industries, Elgi Equipments, Exide Industries, GIC Housing Finance, Goodyear India, GRP, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hitech Corporation, India Motor Parts & Accessories, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Intellect Design Arena, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Laxmi Organic Industries, Magadh Sugar & Energy, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, C.E. Info Systems, Mangalam Global Enterprise, Neuland Laboratories, Newgen Software Technologies, Orient Electric, Pix Transmissions, PlatinumOne Business Services, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, Safari Industries India, Shanthi Gears, Swelect Energy Systems, Symphony, TTK Healthcare, Walchand Peoplefirst, Welspun Corp and Xpro India declared ex-dividend.

Bonus issue in the upcoming week Anuh Pharma: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 on July 15.

Ashok Leyland: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 on July 16.

IFGL Refractories: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 on July 18.

Samvardhana Motherson International: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 on July 18.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 on July 18.

Other corporate actions Energy Infrastructure Trust: Income distribution (InvIT) on July 15.

Kilitch Drugs India: Right issue of equity shares on July 15.

Indo Thai Securities: Stock Split From ₹10 to ₹1 on July 18.