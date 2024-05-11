Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including Godrej Consumer Products , Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Coforge , among several others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, May 13. Along with these, some other stocks will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus. Some companies have also announced other corporate actions including E.G.M, according to data on the BSE.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, May 13, 2024:

Standard Capital Markets: The company declared a special dividend of ₹0.01.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, May 14, 2024:

Godrej Consumer Products: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹10.

Gravita India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5.2.

Omax Autos Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, May 15, 2024:

Ador Welding Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹18.5

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5.

Coforge Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹19.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd: The PSU declared an interim dividend of ₹10.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.1.



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, May 16, 2024:



TCS: The software-services giant declared a final dividend of ₹28.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, May 17, 2024:

Ador Fontech Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹6.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend.

Craftsman Automation Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹12.25.

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.5.



The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:



Canara Bank will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on May 15.

Vardhman Polytex Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on May 17.

A stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (sometimes denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). This means for every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.



Other Corporate Action:



Franklin Industries Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on May 13

Titan Intech Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio 3:5 on May 17

DSJ keep Learning Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on May 14

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on May 15

Viji Finance Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on May 15

Diligent Industries Ltd: E.G.M. on May 17

Eastern Sugar & Industries Ltd: Resolution Plan -Suspension on May 17

IFL Enterprises Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on May 17

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd: Amalgamation on May 17

Nexus Select Trust: Income Distribution RITES on May 17

Swadeshi Industries Leasing Co. Ltd: E.G.M. on May 17

COFORGE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!