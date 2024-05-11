Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend Stocks: TCS, Coforge, others to trade ex dividend, Canara Bank to trade ex-split next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: TCS, Coforge, others to trade ex dividend, Canara Bank to trade ex-split next week; Full list here

Nikita Prasad

  • Dividend Stocks: Several companies including Coforge, Hindustan Zinc, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Some companies are trading ex-dividend next week, while some will trade ex-bonus.

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Coforge, among several others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, May 13. Along with these, some other stocks will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus. Some companies have also announced other corporate actions including E.G.M, according to data on the BSE.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, May 13, 2024:

Standard Capital Markets: The company declared a special dividend of 0.01.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, May 14, 2024:

Godrej Consumer Products: The company declared an interim dividend of 10.

Gravita India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 5.2.

Omax Autos Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, May 15, 2024:

Ador Welding Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 18.5

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.5.

Coforge Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 19.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd: The PSU declared an interim dividend of 10.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.1.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, May 16, 2024:

TCS: The software-services giant declared a final dividend of 28.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, May 17, 2024:

Ador Fontech Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 6.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend.

Craftsman Automation Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of 12.25.

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.5.

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:

Canara Bank will undergo a stock split from 10 to 2. Shares will trade ex-split on May 15.

Vardhman Polytex Ltd will undergo a stock split from 10 to 1. Shares will trade ex-split on May 17.

A stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (sometimes denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). This means for every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action:

Franklin Industries Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on May 13

Titan Intech Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio 3:5 on May 17

DSJ keep Learning Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on May 14

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on May 15

Viji Finance Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on May 15

Diligent Industries Ltd: E.G.M. on May 17

Eastern Sugar & Industries Ltd: Resolution Plan -Suspension on May 17

IFL Enterprises Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on May 17

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd: Amalgamation on May 17

Nexus Select Trust: Income Distribution RITES on May 17

Swadeshi Industries Leasing Co. Ltd: E.G.M. on May 17

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.